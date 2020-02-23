Player ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Watford – Bruno Fernandes shines

David de Gea 7 – Did well when called upon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – A solid performance.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Lost possession on several occasions yet again. He really must now be coming under risk of losing his place with Bailly back and Tuanzebe close.

Harry Maguire 6 – A misunderstanding with Matic that was lucky not to be punished. As a captain he should be taking command.

Luke Shaw 7 – Was positive and energetic down the left flank.

Nemanja Matic 8 – Other than the misunderstanding with Maguire it was a good performance from the Serbian, who has found some form of late.

Fred 7 – Another steady performance from the Brazilian, but needs to work on his shooting.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – A nerveless, cheeky penalty and passionate, creative performance from Bruno. Wonder what he’ll be like once he’s adapted to the Premier League?

Mason Greenwood 8 – What a superstar we have in the making. A quiet first half but what a performance in the second, capped with a fantastic goal.

Daniel James 7 – Started poorly but made a great pass leading to the penalty and looked more confident in the second.

Anthony Martial 8 – Was feeding on scraps for a lot of the game but what another sublime bit of skill to give United their second.

Substitutes

Scott Mc Tominay 7 – Great to see McSauce back.

Tahith Chong 6 – Failed to impress again.

Odion Ighalo 6 – Another chance to get off the mark squandered for the Nigerian.