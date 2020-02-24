Manchester United fans pleased with Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard absence
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans pleased with Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard absence

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans are certainly pleased with Bruno Fernandes and the team’s performance vs Watford but they were probably just as pleased that it meant not having to see Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard start.

The out-of-form duo didn’t just fail to make the starting XI but they were also missing from the bench with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer satisfied with his options for the fixture.

Supporters were happy enough to not see them play but they’ll be even more pleased by what the legendary Norwegian said in explaining their absences.

Bruno’s arrival has meant there’s less of a need to rely on the two academy products and his obvious talent has raised the standards.

Some fans were consistently on Solskjaer’s case for playing both Pereira and Lingard despite their obvious problems but that seems to be no longer the case.

At least it’s clear the majority of fans understood Solskjaer’s reasoning but some have taken it as an opportunity to attack him, believing his decision-making has proven to be incompetent.

Nonetheless, hopefully Lingard and Pereira step it up as they’ve struggled to do so all season long and Bruno does still need cover for whenever he’s tired or injured.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus