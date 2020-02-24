Manchester United told asking price for Lyon’s Moussa Dembele

Manchester United may have found their ideal striker target in Lyon’s Moussa Dembele after it’s been reported a deal in the summer could be possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Odion Ighalo on loan during the January transfer window but there’s no guarantee he will be signed permanently, even if he performs well.

After all, the talented Nigerian is 30 years old and United may feel there are better, younger options out there.

One of those options is Dembele, who has long been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford but past conditions didn’t allow it to happen.

However, those conditions are believed to no longer exist and Solskjaer could have the opportunity to sign the young Frenchman.

According to Sky Sports, Lyon will only let Dembele leave for £83m and the player only considers it a ‘dream move’ if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League.

It appears a lot of Solskjaer’s targets may only consider a transfer should he pull his team into a top-four spot.

This is despite the legendary Norwegian insisting his club can lure in players whether they can offer European football or not.

Manchester United have been inconsistent all season long and only a winning run could see them achieve their targets.

