Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must address inconsistency issues at Manchester United

Manchester United fans will rightfully be happy with the two back to back wins in the Premier League vs Chelsea and Watford but there is some cause for concern.

Supporters always recognised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest problem was to solve his players’ inconsistencies, particularly in the league.

However, the statistics now back that feeling with United in desperate need of improvement, otherwise they risk not qualifying for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

A lot of Solskjaer’s future is riding on a top-four finish even if the United board refuse to say so publicly.

It’s hard to imagine some fans will stand for anything less as well and even some of the players may reconsider their futures at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the ONLY team in the Premier League with no 3-match streak in either wins, draws or losses. Solskjær's team have always had a different result in the third game, different from the previous two. They are currently on a 2-match winning streak. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 24, 2020

To be inconsistent is one thing but to be the most inconsistent team in the league is another and shows a problematic pattern that clearly needs solving.

Solskjaer’s men have had too many false dawns in the past and although fans will be optimistic ahead of the next clash, they’re unlikely to be surprised should a poor result be the outcome.

Manchester United face a season-defining few matches as they face Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham and Sheffield United as their next four Premier League opponents.

