Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says team spirit is the key to success

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the secret to his side’s improved performance against Watford yesterday.

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian said that it was renewed team spirit and togetherness that had been the key to success as the Red Devils cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Hornets.

‘That was an important week in Marbella; building team spirit, camaraderie and some understanding between players. It’s working. Now we want to kick on’ the manager said.

That camaraderie was plain to see on the faces of the players during the game and there was a sense of togetherness about the team that has not been visible for some time.

New signing Bruno Fernandes already appears to be a central figure in this new spirit, leading by example on the pitch and showing his playful side off it on social media.

The Portuguese international has been exchanging banter on Instagram with striker Anthony Martial. After the victory against Chelsea last week, Martial posted ‘I score because it was not your pass @BrunoFernandes.10’ to which Fernandes yesterday playfully replied ‘Next time I pass it to you, try not to miss it’.

But the fun and banter belies a steely determination in the player that has clearly already transmitted itself to the team. ‘This is what I want to do and what I need to do,” Fernandes said after the game. ‘Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this and keep winning games.’

The presence of Scott McTominay in the matchday squad may also have had an effect on morale. The 23-year-old is another strong and determined character capable of lifting those around him.

The newly found squad harmony is particularly welcome after Fred recently revealed in an interview that there were issues in the dressing room that left the side somewhat divided. It is too early to say whether all those issues have been resolved, but on yesterday’s evidence there is certainly hope that team unity is finally returning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

