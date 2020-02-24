Video: Paul Pogba hints at close return from long-term injury

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has dropped his latest hint at a close return from his long-term injury.

The talented Frenchman has indirectly been hitting back at his critics and conspiracy theorists alike by posting updates as he attempts to recover from an injury that has kept him out for much of the season.

Some have claimed Pogba’s faking an injury in order to force through a move away from United despite it being revealed that he played through the pain barrier to feature for his team.

The World Cup winner has been allowed to take his time to recover in order to ensure he’s fully fit so his injury isn’t aggravated once again.

With the Red Devils picking up back to back wins in the Premier League, Pogba isn’t as missed as he may have been in the past.

January’s transfer move for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has proven to be a smart move as the player has softened the blow of Pogba’s absence.

Manchester United would obviously be much better with the former Juventus man fit and firing as well but at least the Portuguese talent has stepped up to fill the void.

Fans have been thoroughly impressed by Bruno so far and while it is early days, there have been some who suggest he should replace Pogba permanently.

