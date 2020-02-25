Angel Di Maria hates Man United, teammate claims

Former Manchester United player Angel Di Maria ‘hates’ the club, according to a teammate.

The Mail reports that in an interview with a Polish Youtube™ channel, PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has claimed that ‘Di Maria hates Manchester United … He has no good memory of the time he spent there.’

‘In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, he changes the channel quickly.’

Bulka’s words make a mockery of the open letter Di Maria wrote to Manchester United fans when he left the club in 2015, in which he wrote ‘the Glorious Manchester United club will be forever in my memory! Wish you all the best in the world.’

The Argentinian lasted only one season at Old Trafford after Louis Van Gaal signed him in a £63 million move from Real Madrid in August 2014. The player scored just four goals in 32 games for the Red Devils during that time, averaging out at around £15 million per goal.

The 32-year-old has proffered a number of excuses for his poor performances in the Premier League, including being played out of position, being restricted by Van Gaal’s tactics and even having been forced to wear the coveted number seven jersey.

‘I started a game in one position then the next game in another. I scored goals playing in one position, then suddenly the next game I was picked to play in a different position.

‘I think this … didn’t help me settle. It’s up to the manager to decide where and how every player should play, but I think that the player should be comfortable in that position and adapt to it.’

‘At Manchester United they gave me No 7, I didn’t get a choice. I would have liked 11 but there we are.’

Di Maria is not the only player to choke on the big stage of Old Trafford. Why not remind yourself of some of the worst flops to ever appear at the Theatre of Dreams by doing our quiz below.