Inter Milan set conditions for Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United loanee and Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez will reportedly have a lot to consider in terms of his future as it very much remains in the air.

The experienced Chilean is currently plying his trade in the Serie A and while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he could potentially return to Old Trafford, it’s far likely that won’t happen, at least not intentionally.

It was believed the legendary Norwegian only said that in a bid to protect Sanchez’s value and not because he actually plans on using the player.

United are obviously in need of some cover and quality in the attacking positions and theoretically speaking, it would’ve been helpful to have the former Barcelona man in form and firing.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case and it seems he isn’t impressing in his temporary surroundings with Inter either.

Inter Milan are unlikely to buy Alexis Sanchez on a permanent basis unless his performances and injury record significantly improve, as well as #mufc selling for a large discount #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, calcio mercato] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2020

The Red Devils could likely take a hint and sell for a huge discount even if it is just to get rid of Sanchez’s ridiculously high wages.

However, it would still rely heavily on the versatile attacker performing well in the latter stages of the season which doesn’t look likely to happen.

It would also need Sanchez to have a desire to play regularly once more and certainly take a pay cut to join another club.

