Nemanja Matic’s future in doubt as Serie A giants say ‘no’

Three Italian giants appear to be ruling out a move for Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic in the summer, according to Calciomercato.com.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in June and while there is a one-year extension available, the club is unlikely to trigger it due to the player’s age and £120,000 per week salary.

Matic would be happy to stay at Old Trafford but in the absence of a renewal offer he has sent his representatives to Italy to look for a new club.

The Serbian’s agents have approached AC Milan, Inter and Juventus about a potential move, but so far there has not been much interest.

Milan have reportedly ruled out a move straight away due to the player’s age and wage demands, which would place too much of a burden on the club’s already chaotic finances.

Juventus also look like saying no to Matic. It is not a hard ‘no’, but Calciomercato claims that the club ‘has postponed any talks and although Paratici [Juve’s director of football] would like Matic …, the priority remains to understand which of the current squad members may or may not leave.’

Inter are also believed to be cool on the idea. Whilst they have not closed the door completely, ‘Antonio Conte has suggested in relation to next summer that he will look to buy players with different characteristics from those of the Serbian.’

Matic, meanwhile, has remained phlegmatic about the situation. ‘I knew that in football things can turn’ he told The Mirror. ‘Even when you’re younger, you need to realise your time can come and when you get the chance, you have to use it. It is exactly the same for me. It’s the same for players at every age.’

With no obvious new club in sight, it may be that United offer the experienced midfielder a new short-term contract on a reduced salary rather than extending the current one. But with the Red Devils’ midfield options swelling and the Serbian desperate to play first team football, the chances still are that despite his love for the Reds he will be packing his bags for pastures new in June.

