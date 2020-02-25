Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United defensively superb

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently under a lot of pressure as he attempts to continue his revolution of the club but at least he’ll be pleased with one aspect of his squad.

The legendary Norwegian faces the fight of his career as he tries to drag his team into a top-four spot in order to secure Champions League football next season.

Some fans feel he should be fired if he doesn’t achieve that after one of United’s most inconsistent seasons of the recent past.

Solskjaer’s men have put in some tremendous performances, particularly against the big teams, and have put some hugely frustrating performances in as well.

This has left fans constantly guessing over which version of their team will pop up in the next fixture but at least there has been one reliable aspect of the squad.

Manchester United have kept the joint-second-most clean sheets across all competitions in Europe this season 🚫 pic.twitter.com/QT1yHrZIfr — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2020

The additions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has certainly helped Solskjaer but it’s safe to say he’s also tremendously improved the structure or shape of the squad on the field.

It’s rather ironic given Jose Mourinho, who has a reputation for being a defensive manager (rightly or wrongly), couldn’t put in similar figures.

Manchester United’s season has still been marred by freak defensive accidents and errors as well as superb individual goals or long-range shots but overall the stat above cannot be ignored.

With all the recent publicity about whether some of the current squad is good enough to play for Man United, why not remind yourself of some of the worst flops to ever appear at the Theatre of Dreams by doing our quiz below?