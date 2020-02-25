Toni Kroos explains why Manchester United transfer fell through

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has given the inside scoop on what happened in terms of the links between him and Manchester United.

Former manager David Moyes had previously insisted he wanted to sign the superb German but no one truly believed him.

Nonetheless, Kroos ended up joining Madrid from Bayern Munich and he would go on to win many trophies, amongst them three Champions League titles.

It’s safe to say the composed midfielder dodged a bullet by not joining United who are currently fighting for a top-four spot.

Given all the speculation, Kroos finally decided to reveal just what happened and why he never ended up playing at Old Trafford.

Toni Kroos: "David Moyes had come to see me and the contract [to #mufc] had basically been done but then Moyes was fired and Louis van Gaal came in, which complicated matters. Louis wanted time to build his own project." #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2020

Toni Kroos: "I didn’t hear anything from #mufc for a while and started having doubts. Then the World Cup started and Carlo Ancelotti [former Real Madrid manager] called. And that was it." #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2020

It’s strange that Louis van Gaal didn’t want to take on Kroos given the obvious quality that could’ve helped Manchester United.

It’s even more strange given he went on to sign Morgan Schneiderlin and Ander Herrera whilst keeping Marouane Fellaini on board.

To add to it even further, Van Gaal would later complain that Ed Woodward failed to deliver on his targets when he could’ve had Kroos all along.

United fans would absolutely love to have the former Bayern man on board now and given Paul Pogba’s links to Real Madrid, it wouldn’t be unthinkable to consider a swap.

