Luke Shaw shows strong support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has revealed his undoubted support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite pressing mounting over the managerial position.

The legendary Norwegian has overseen two good back to back wins in the Premier League but until his men secure a top-four spot, his job as manager will be questioned.

Shaw has mostly been Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back with Brandon Williams emergence a welcomed surprise but one that is being managed well.

The former Southampton man has benefitted from the additional competition for his spot and the position has looked stronger than it has been in recent times.

United have struggled to replace Patrice Evra ever since his retirement but there has been an improvement in the left-back spot.

Shaw: "He [Solskjær] has been unbelievable and has brought a smile on our faces. Of course you see with him, he has been brilliant and the lads are really enjoying it, more so now we are getting better results." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) February 26, 2020

Many of the Red Devils’ stars have been vocal over their support for Solskjaer but should the season end poorly, their support will be tested.

It’s believed one of the main reasons Jose Mourinho was sacked was due to him losing the dressing room.

However, it’s safe to say the former Molde manager hasn’t clashed with anyone in any way similar to the way the Portuguese tactician did.

Solskjaer has largely avoided criticising his players publicly and that has allowed a positive and friendly environment to blossom- one the players are clearly enjoying.

