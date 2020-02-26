Manchester United look to add competition to first-team spots

Manchester United fans will be pleased with what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to implement across the team after Luke Shaw‘s recent success.

The talented left-back has often been criticised but his form has picked up of late as he impressed with his versatility.

Solskjaer has tried out Shaw as a left centre-back of a back three and he has enjoyed great success in that position.

The England defender was also moved back to his left-back spot and still played well, impressing supporters with his performances.

This comes at a time when his competitor Brandon Williams has emerged and enjoyed a breakthrough season and Solskjaer doesn’t feel as though that’s a coincidence.

Luke Shaw has been working more closely with #mufc's nutritionist over diet. Sources say his body shape is his natural physique, with recent energy output and speed in certain actions a proof of an accomplished athlete #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 26, 2020

Sources at #mufc believe Shaw has responded to competition from Williams with renewed vigour. Solskjær wants competition across the whole squad #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 26, 2020

Shaw himself has spoken about his previous lack of competition for his spot and admitted he was pleased to have Williams to push him.

It’s certainly a tactic that has worked out for Solskjaer and it makes sense he would like to implement it across the board.

Manchester United’s squad is a bit of a thin one and adding good quality competition will step everyone’s standards up.

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira were the latest to feel the effect of that competition as they were both left out of the recent clash with Watford entirely.

