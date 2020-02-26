Manchester United’s squad boosted by two talented youngsters

Manchester United’s stars looked in a good mood in training ahead of their clash with Club Brugge tomorrow night.

Two youngsters also returned to full training for the first time in a boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s otherwise thin squad.

United fans will be hoping for a better performance vs the Belgian side as a 1-1 draw in the first leg wasn’t satisfying in the slightest.

Solskjaer has to somehow balance his squad such that it puts in a better performance and yet remains fresh for the trip to Everton on Sunday.

Nonetheless, if the players are as fired up vs Brugge as they were in training then there should be no concerns at all.

Solskjaer was adamant he’s pleased by his players’ attitudes so there’s hope that will be reflected in the fixture.

Manchester United have tended to be inconsistent and some of that has been due to the squad being fired up for big fixtures but thinking it will win the small ones with ease.

A better mentality could be the difference needed though it is a young squad learning the ropes still.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe are welcomed returns to the first-team but it’s likely Solskjaer will build up their match fitness slowly first.

