Robin van Persie insists Paul Pogba is judged unfairly

Manchester United hero Robin van Persie has surprisingly provided support for currently under fire Paul Pogba.

The talented Frenchman has been heavily criticised by the media constantly and consistently but even some fans are becoming sick of what’s currently going on.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has gone through yet another verbal boxing round with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and supporters have grown tired of the endless talk over his future.

Some even believe the legendary Norwegian should move on the former Juventus man to bring about harmony in the squad as they don’t need the extra distraction.

It’s a shame Pogba’s talent is had to be ignored simply due to everything that’s going on around him instead.

Robin van Persie: "I have the feeling people judge him [Pogba] a bit unfairly. They expect 20 goals, they expect 20 assists, they expect Pogba to make #mufc champions — if he's a six, then you cannot expect 20 goals. If he's a 10, maybe 12 to 15 goals." #mulive [stats perform] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 26, 2020

Manchester United are clearly a better side when Pogba is in it but no player should be bigger than the club, which seems to be the case here.

Van Persie’s defence for the dazzling playmaker is one he should make to the media or to his colleagues as serious fans aren’t necessarily expecting those kind of figures.

All supporters are asking for is for him to return to the starting XI, play his football and not allow his agent to consistently disrespect the club publicly the way he has been.

