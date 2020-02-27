Alphonso Davies’ 2017 transfer to Man United was bungled

Another dreadful Manchester United transfer blunder has emerged today after The Times revealed that the club could have signed Bayern Munich’s talented young full back Alphonso Davies for just £1.5 million back in 2017.

The 19-year-old, who was instrumental in Bayern’s 3-0 destruction of Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League, is considered one of the best young defensive prospects in world football.

The Times reports that United’s scouts identified the Canadian at the age of 15 when playing in the MLS in North America. Having tracked him for eighteen months, as reported here at the time, the Red Devils made their move in December 2017. His home club Vancouver Whitecaps wanted just £1.5 – 2.3 million for the then 17-year-old, but ‘the process became drawn out with United subsequently hoping Davies could spend two weeks training at the club in January 2018.’

Not unreasonably, Vancouver refused the training loan because the player had been ‘called up by Canada Under-23s for a training camp at the time.’

With United dithering, Bayern Munich entered the fray and put in a £8.4 million bid for Davies in the summer. United then made a £7.7 million bid, but it was too little, too late.

Whilst the Red Devils are now mercifully blessed with another incredibly talented 19-year-old left back in Brandon Williams, this failure is nonetheless yet another example of Ed Woodward and Matt Judge’s farcical and bungling transfer dealings.

