David de Gea could be sold in the summer, report claims

David de Gea might be sold in the summer to help fund new signings, according to Goal.com.

The Red Devils have an embarrassment of riches in the goalkeeping department, with Sergio Romero and the incredibly talented Dean Henderson both waiting in the wings to take the Spaniard’s place should he leave.

As reported here recently, from a statistical point-of-view Henderson has outperformed de Gea in just about every measure this season.

The Whitehaven-born keeper’s performances for Sheffield United have helped the Blades to 7th place in the Premier League table, just a point behind United, and there have been widespread calls for the 23-year-old to replace Jordan Pickford as England’s goalkeeper in Euro 2020.

None of this makes Henderson a better goalkeeper than de Gea of course, but moving the Spaniard on at this time might make sense for the Reds. He is still the right side of 30 – just – and so could still command a good transfer fee. By 2021, it is unlikely that any club would make a move for a 30-year-old on £375,000 per week, which would mean United would be stuck with an aging keeper for two further years until his contract expires in 2023.

Even now, whether any club would be willing to match de Gea’s outrageously high salary is doubtful in the extreme, with even the likes of Manuel Neuer on £259,000 per week – just 69% of de Gea’s rate.

It is a quandary for United, brought about by the unnecessarily generous 4+1 year contract which included a 35% pay increase that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward offered the Spaniard in September.

