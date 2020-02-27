Fantastic Fred man of the match as Man United crush Bruges
Manchester United’s midfield general Fred put in a man-of.the-match performance against Club Brugge tonight.

The Brazilian scored two goals and was involved everywhere across the pitch as the Reds trounced 10-man Bruges 5-0 (6-1 on aggregate).

He also registered an assist for Scott McTominay in the first half after a great dribble.

Fred completed 100% of his dribbles, enjoyed 91% pass accuracy and completed an impressive 82% of his final third passes, with 7 out of 8 long passes.

He was also solid defensively, winning 2 out of 2 tackles and making six recoveries.

What statistics cannot reflect is the boundless energy of the 26 year old, who covered every blade of grass despite the tie being effectively over after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty put United 2-1 up against a 10-man Belgian side missing three of their top stars.

Against most fans’ expectations at the start of the season, Fred could be a surprise contender for player of the season and has without doubt become an incredibly important component of this resurgent Manchester United side.

With all the recent publicity about whether some of the current squad is good enough to play for Man United, why not remind yourself of some of the worst flops to ever appear at the Theatre of Dreams by doing our quiz below?

