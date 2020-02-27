Manchester United fans delighted with Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Club Brugge
Manchester United fans delighted with Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Club Brugge

Manchester United fans have still not gotten used to Bruno Fernandes’ brilliance, leaving them thoroughly pleased with his stunning performance vs Club Brugge.

The Portuguese magician scored to continue the bright start to his career at Old Trafford, though it’s safe to say supporters were more impressed with other aspects of his game.

Bruno’s playmaking ability has been central to United’s upturn in form and the hope is he can continue to inspire them as the season reaches its final third.

The former Sporting Lisbon man will be needed fit and firing if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are to have any hope of achieving a top-four finish in the league.

If they don’t do that then their only other option is to win the Europa League and with Bruno leading the way with a big victory vs Brugge, the Red Devils took one step closer to the trophy.

Expectations are rising with each game on Bruno but it’s safe to say he’s exceeded them so far much to the delight of fans.

Technically speaking the 25-year-old should be allowed time to adjust to his new surroundings, especially if his form dips off should he feel the intensity of the Premier League.

