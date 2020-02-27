Manchester United fans delighted with Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Club Brugge

Manchester United fans have still not gotten used to Bruno Fernandes’ brilliance, leaving them thoroughly pleased with his stunning performance vs Club Brugge.

The Portuguese magician scored to continue the bright start to his career at Old Trafford, though it’s safe to say supporters were more impressed with other aspects of his game.

Bruno’s playmaking ability has been central to United’s upturn in form and the hope is he can continue to inspire them as the season reaches its final third.

The former Sporting Lisbon man will be needed fit and firing if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are to have any hope of achieving a top-four finish in the league.

If they don’t do that then their only other option is to win the Europa League and with Bruno leading the way with a big victory vs Brugge, the Red Devils took one step closer to the trophy.

Bruno Fernandes will end up being a bargain. £53 million for this baller is a joke in today's market. We actually robbed Sporting Lisbon. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) February 27, 2020

Let me introduce you to Bruno Fernandes. That pass is excellent 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9rZF2KeLDC — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is probably top 5 midfielders itw rn. Still can't believe he's ours. — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) February 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes’ brain has knocked 5 years off of Juan Mata. Their link up has been amazing. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is so so so so so so so fucking good. What a signing man. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 27, 2020

Just broke down into tears thinking about the proceeding goal kick if Lingard or Andy Perry tried that Bruno pass to Mata. He's genuinely made a goal out of nothing. He's absolute fucking magic — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) February 27, 2020

Expectations are rising with each game on Bruno but it’s safe to say he’s exceeded them so far much to the delight of fans.

Technically speaking the 25-year-old should be allowed time to adjust to his new surroundings, especially if his form dips off should he feel the intensity of the Premier League.