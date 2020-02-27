Manchester United fans react to Odion Ighalo’s performance vs Club Brugge
Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their delight when it came to Odion Ighalo scoring his first goal on his full debut for the club.

The talented Nigerian made two substitute appearances in the past but was finally handed a start in the wake of Anthony Martial‘s knock in training.

It’s safe to say Ighalo made use of his first start, netting a poacher’s effort and could’ve potentially had a second.

Fans were equally impressed with his ability to hold up the ball and couldn’t be happier with his tireless display.

Ighalo did look fatigued towards the end of the convincing win vs Club Brugge but that is natural for someone who has been out of action for a while.

It was probably Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to ease Ighalo into matters, slowly handing him more and more minutes but it all worked out in the end.

The hope is that Martial will be deemed fit for Sunday so that the former Watford man can take a well-earned rest.

If Ighalo can break into double figures before his loan spell is up then his move will have to be undoubtedly considered to be a great success.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

