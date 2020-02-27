Manchester United fans react to Odion Ighalo’s performance vs Club Brugge

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their delight when it came to Odion Ighalo scoring his first goal on his full debut for the club.

The talented Nigerian made two substitute appearances in the past but was finally handed a start in the wake of Anthony Martial‘s knock in training.

It’s safe to say Ighalo made use of his first start, netting a poacher’s effort and could’ve potentially had a second.

Fans were equally impressed with his ability to hold up the ball and couldn’t be happier with his tireless display.

Ighalo did look fatigued towards the end of the convincing win vs Club Brugge but that is natural for someone who has been out of action for a while.

🇳🇬 Odion Ighalo grew up supporting Manchester United. It was his dream to play for Manchester United, he's the first ever Nigerian to score for #mufc and dedicated the goal to his sister who recently passed away. What an incredible moment for him. 👑 pic.twitter.com/EgwDFubm7R — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 27, 2020

If Ighalo is happy, Nigerians are happy! This is just the first of many, Ighalo FC! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NlbHWV3IRa — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) February 27, 2020

Ighalo Goals this week = 1 Messi and Ronaldo goals this week = 0 Ighalo>>>>Messi & Ronaldo — Mr Bitches (@musaxv) February 27, 2020

Aubamayeng crying after missing a chance that ultimately knocks his team out in the Europa League, while Ighalo is scoring goals to send us through to the next round. There’s levels to this. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 27, 2020

Ighalo's hold up play is excellent. He showed that at Watford, too. He's not only strong but has two other excellent qualities: • a strong base to lower his body (allows one to “hold” off) • awareness of the movement of his marker An Ighalo and Martial partnership…nice. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 27, 2020

It was probably Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to ease Ighalo into matters, slowly handing him more and more minutes but it all worked out in the end.

The hope is that Martial will be deemed fit for Sunday so that the former Watford man can take a well-earned rest.

If Ighalo can break into double figures before his loan spell is up then his move will have to be undoubtedly considered to be a great success.