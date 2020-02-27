Paul Scholes insists he likes everything about Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has had his say on new signing Bruno Fernandes and it’s safe to say he reiterates how the fans feel.

The talented Portuguese starred once more as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men comfortably defeated Club Brugge in the Round of 32 of the Europa League.

Scholes has often been one of United’s harshest critics but actually had kind words for Bruno in what is a change in tone.

Supporters couldn’t be happier with their midfield magician and the hope is he remains fit and firing for the rest of the season.

Such is Bruno’s form that Paul Pogba’s absence isn’t being felt as much as it was in the past.

Paul Scholes: "What do I like about Bruno? Everything so far. Creativity. His awareness on the pitch. Before the ball comes to him he knows what's around him. He's sensational — you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn't get him in the summer." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 27, 2020

In terms of why no one else came for him, there were pretty solid reports of Tottenham failing in their pursuit to sign him in the summer.

Barcelona were also said to be keen but nothing came of it as Manchester United wrapped up the transfer instead.

The big question is definitely why Solskjaer’s side didn’t bring in Bruno in the summer and save the fans from some of the heartache they’ve experienced this season.

Had he been signed earlier, perhaps United would’ve been comfortably in the top-four instead of fighting to get in.