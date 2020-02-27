Player ratings: Manchester United 5-0 (agg 6-1) Club Brugge

Sergio Romero 7 – Had very little to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – A solid performance.

Eric Bailly 7 – His partnership with Maguire looks a lot more natural than Maguire/Lindelof. Would be interesting to see it being tested against tougher opposition.

Harry Maguire 7 – Looks much more poised and confident than a few weeks ago.

Luke Shaw 7 – Had a good game.

Scott McTominay 8 – Great to have McSauce’s energy back in midfield, and scored a cracker to boot.

Fred 9 – Such an important player now for the Reds. Great contribution to 3rd goal and thoroughly deserved fourth and fifth.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Another great performance, another great penalty and an incredible influence on the United side. Looking like the signing of the century.

Juan Mata 9 – The little magician still has such a quick brain even though the legs have slowed. His understanding with Fernandes was instant and at times the Spaniard looked like he was conducting an orchestra.

Daniel James 6 – A slightly better 45 minutes than in recent games but the Welshman is still lacking confidence.

Odion Ighalo 8 – A very professional centre forward performance and a good poacher’s goal for the Nigerian.

Substitutes

Tahith Chong 5 – Looked like another disappointing performance until a last minute assist saved the day for the Dutchman.

Jesse Lingard 7 – Like Chong, it was another poor performance until a good assist for Fred’s goal.

Mason Greenwood 7 – A good 20 minutes from Mason.