Timo Werner receives transfer proposal from Man United

Manchester United have made a proposal to sign Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner, according to The Athletic.

The outlet claims that both Barcelona and the Red Devils have offered personal terms to the 23-year-old, who is one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The German has had another incredibly prolific seasons at Leipzig, scoring 27 goals and registering 11 assists in just 33 games.

His signing would be a major coup for United if transfer negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge are able to pull it off.

Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, who is now 33 years old, and the offer to play alongside the likes of Leonel Messi in the Champions League is one that the Reds may struggle to match.

Bayern Munich are also waiting in the wings, although The Athletic believes that Werner is cool on the idea of joining them because they did not make an offer for him last summer and wanted him to run down his Leipzig contract so that they could get him on a free transfer. This left him feeling that he was ‘not really wanted’.

But United’s biggest competition of all may be Liverpool. Werner is apparently keen to play under fellow German Jurgen Klopp and set Merseyside hearts racing last week when he said ‘I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud’.

There are strong connections between the two. Klopp is from the same part of Germany as Werner and both supported Stuttgart growing up. The 23-year-old’s agent, Karlheinz Forster, was Klopp’s boyhood hero.

However, as things stand, Liverpool have not made any approach for the star.

The Red Devils will probably not have to wait until the end of the season to discover whether their rivals will be joining the race to sign Werner. The Athletic notes that there is a £51 million release clause in the German’s contract which has an April deadline.

One thing that United can potentially offer Werner that Liverpool and Barcelona cannot is that he would be more-or-less guaranteed a place in the starting line-up. And if by April it looks as if Old Trafford will be hosting Champions League football next season, it might just be that the Red Devils can get their man.

