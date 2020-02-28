Anthony Martial muscle injury confirmed by manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Anthony Martial has sustained a muscle injury in training and that he doesn’t ‘know yet how long it will be’.

Martial was absent from the matchday squad against Club Brugge last night, a game in which the Red Devils cruised to a 5-0 victory.

‘He didn’t feel right during the training yesterday, or he walked off during the training, and he is injured so hopefully it won’t be too bad’ the boss told MUTV.

The report claims that the injury is muscular and that Solskjaer ‘hopes Martial will be fit for the weekend but he is not certain yet whether that will be the case’.

Whilst Odion Ighalo’s performance last night suggested he would provide ample cover for the Frenchman should he be absent, it would be a major setback to the Reds’ top four hopes if the injury proves to be serious.

The next run of matches will define United’s season as they are all against top half opposition, with Everton on Sunday followed by Manchester City, Spurs and Sheffield United.

There then comes a run of six games against lower placed clubs before the difficult last game of the season at the King Power Stadium against Leicester.

After a patchy season, Martial has found a rich vein of form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and has scored in his last three outings. He is already on 15 goals for the season, which is his best haul since 2015/16, his first season at Old Trafford, when he scored 18 in all competitions.

