Determined AS Roma resume Chris Smalling negotiations

Roma have started a new round of negotiations to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Smalling has been on loan with the Italian side all season and has become an important member of the side.

The Rossoneri tried to make the deal permanent in January but only offered a reported £13 million for the 31-year-old, with United holding out for £20 million.

But now Calciomercato reports that Roma’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has returned to negotiations and met with Smalling’s agents this week to try to thrash out a new deal.

The report also claims that Spurs are interested in joining the race to sign Smalling.

The Roman side are not having the best of seasons in Serie A and are currently lying fifth in the table, 18 points behind leaders Juventus and 17 behind local rivals Lazio.

Despite progressing to the last 16 of the Europa League after a 1-1 away leg draw against Gent last night, the clubs defensive woes continue, with local paper Il Messaggero saying ‘Smalling alone is not enough. All the others need to raise their performance, and not just the defenders.’

This comment alone demonstrates how important the 31-year-old has become to the Italian side.

As things stand, it is more than likely that the Englishman will be sold at the end of the season, with United bosses hoping that the player’s fine form in Italy will lead to a bidding war that will drive up his price by a few million pounds.

As for Smalling himself, The Mail has claimed that the player is happy to wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

