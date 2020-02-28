Who might Man United face in today’s Europa League draw?

Last night’s 5-0 (6-1 aggregate) victory over Club Brugge means that Manchester United are just three ties away from the Europa League final.

Today’s round of 16 draw could see the Red Devils paired against Premier League rivals Wolves for the fifth time this season as country protection is lifted for this round.

With no further seeding, United could also see themselves facing old boys Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young at Inter Milan. Roma is another Serie A giant that the Reds will want to avoid although Chris Smalling will be ineligible to play against his home club.

Another potential banana skin is Spanish side Sevilla, who unexpectedly knocked José Mourinho’s United out of the Champions League in 2018 and who are performing well in fourth place in La Liga.

Old adversary Steven ‘Slippy’ Gerrard could be managing a side against the Reds for the first time if Rangers’ name is pulled out of the hat.

Easier looking ties, on paper at least, would be Istanbul Basaksehir, Copenhagen, Getafe, Olympiacos, Lask and Basel.

There are no Portuguese sides left in the competition after all four – Benfica, FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Braga – were knocked out in the round of 32 this week. However, three German outfits remain – Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Eintract Frankfurt – if the latter win their match against Salzburg tonight.

The full list of possible opponents is: Bayer Leverkusen, Lask, Basel, Inter Milan, Istanbul Basaksehir, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt or Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla, Getafe, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolves and Wolfsburg.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place at noon GMT today and will be streamed live on UEFA’s website. The first team of each pair drawn out of the hat will play the first leg at home on March 12th. The second leg will be played a week later on the 19th. The final will be played in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday, May 27th.

