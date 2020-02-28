Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa scouted by Man United

Manchester United are considering a move for Fiorentina’s 22-year-old forward Federico Chiesa, according to The Mail.

Chiesa, whose father Enrico played 17 times for Italy, is predominantly a right winger but has spent much of this season playing as a centre forward.

The Mail reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his trusted aide Simon Wells to watch Chiesa in action in La Viola’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan last weekend.

The 22-year-old has scored 7 goals and registered 5 assists in 22 games this season and has scored 29 times in 138 games for Fiorentina overall.

The Genova-born player, who has been linked extensively with Juventus, already has equalled his father’s 17 full caps for Italy, scoring once. He is valued at around £60 million.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is believed to be the Red Devils’ top right wing target this summer. Scouting of the Italian is therefore likely to be with a view to compiling a list of backup options should they not get their man.

The Reds have also been linked recently with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, who is also comfortable in the right wing role, and Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, currently on loan with Real Sociedad, another central midfielder who can also play on the right.

