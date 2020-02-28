Manchester United draw Lask in last 16 of Europa League

Manchester United have been drawn against Austrian side Lask in the Europa League round of 16.

This will be the first time United have faced the Austrians, who were runners up to Red Bull Salzburg last year and currently three points clear in their national league.

United will play the first leg away on 12th March and the second leg at Old Trafford a week later on the 19th. The final will be played in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday, May 27th.

If the Reds progress, they could face Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young’s Inter Milan, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers or only other surviving English side Wolves.

The full round of 16 draw is as follows:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) vs. FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs. Wolves (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milan (ITA) vs. Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) vs. Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) or FC Salzburg (AUT) vs. FC Basel (SWI)

Lask (AUT) vs. Manchester United (ENG)

