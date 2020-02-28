Paul Pogba to resume full training early next week

Paul Pogba will finally start training with the first team squad at the start of next week, according to L’Equipe.

The Frenchman has been missing from first team action for most of the season, having suffered a foot injury in his second comeback match in December after an ankle injury had kept him out of action since August.

As we reported here two weeks ago, Pogba’s aim is to be back in contention to play in the Manchester derby, and L’Equipe’s report suggests that the 26-year-old’s recovery is staying on track in regard to that earlier prediction.

Pogba believes that the bench might be the most realistic target for the March 8th showdown as two weeks of full training rather than one is normally required to bring a player back to match readiness after a layoff of this length.

This would mean a more likely return against either Lask in Austria on the 12th March or Spurs in the Premier League on the 15th.

L’Equipe goes on to speculate about whether the recovery timetable will mean that Pogba could be called up for France’s internationals against the Ukraine and Finland, on the 27th and 31st March, respectively, having ‘only participated, in the best case, in only two matches’ first.

Pogba’s importance to the French national side could mean that coach Didier Deschamps will try to reintegrate him and include him in the squad even if he has not had a chance to prove his fitness.

Manchester United fans, on the other hand, will be hoping that Pogba is not called up and can concentrate on getting his fitness back for the important run-in to the end of the season as the Red Devils battle on three fronts, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

