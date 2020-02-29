Dean Smith admits Jack Grealish wants top level football

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has addressed reports regarding Jack Grealish’s future potentially being at Manchester United.

The talented Englishman has been in the form of his life this season and his stunning performances have caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United’s starting XI is close to being complete in terms of being shaped into the image the legendary Norwegian wants but the depth does need some work.

Grealish would probably walk right into the line-up but even if he doesn’t then his versatility would prove useful when it comes to providing cover.

The dazzling midfielder can play in central midfield, attacking midfield and either flank and given the Red Devils’ injury problems, he would prove more than useful.

Dean Smith: “He [Jack Grealish] wants to play at the highest level and he wants to win trophies. Jack’s future like the rest of the players is down to what happens over the next three months, what we can do is assess it then." #muzone — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 29, 2020

Smith appears to be suggesting Grealish will leave in the summer should Aston Villa face relegation back to the Championship.

As of the time of writing, the Birmingham club are currently in 19th place and need a win to get out of the relegation zone.

It’s not entirely unthinkable they’ll survive but based on recent form, there appears to be little hope for them.

Manchester United are believed to have stepped up their interest as they look to wrap up the transfer early to avoid a price inflation due to an England appearance or good form in the European Championship.