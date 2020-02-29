Fred credits Michael Carrick with his improved form

Manchester United’s midfield dynamo Fred has revealed that Michael Carrick has been instrumental in his dramatic improvement this season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person’s YouTube™ channel United Peoples TV, the Brazilian claimed that Carrick ‘calms him down’.

‘He tries to help me with my positioning on the field’, the 26-year-old said.

‘He’s someone who always talks to me, which is important for adapting my football to the English league, because when I arrived … I’d be knocked off the ball, so now I can understand the game better and that I have to be quicker and stronger.’

Fred talked about the hard process of moving from another country, having joined the Red Devils from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for £50 million in 2018.

‘I think the majority of players that come from other countries that don’t have a championship as strong as here in the Premier League end up feeling that process of adaptation.’

‘Here, all teams play, well, closed in. Other teams make it harder to get near the area to shoot, to get into the area.’

After struggling in his first term at Old Trafford, the Brazilian has been without question United’s most improved player this season and has been one of the standout players of the current campaign. It is an achievement for which he gives a great deal of credit to the Englishman, who himself played 464 games for the Red Devils.

‘Carrick helps me day-to-day, to calm me down. We do some one-on-one training, so he’s someone who influences me a lot at the club.’

