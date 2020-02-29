Manchester United make contact with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey
Manchester United are reportedly taking steps already for their summer transfer targets as they take aim at Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford in the past and rumours have now heated up once more.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic’s futures uncertain, United may have to target replacements rather than adding to their existing quality.

The sensational Frenchman is believed to be eyeing a move away in his search for silverware while the experienced Serbian is just hoping for a team who will play him week in, week out.

Partey would be the perfect addition to the Red Devils midfield, adding steel to an otherwise rather soft centre.

Scott McTominay and Fred have proven to be good ball-winners but the latter has recently admitted a preference for being more box to box.

Partey would add expertise in the defensive midfield position that is otherwise a little lacking, particularly against top teams.

His release clause is arguably lower than his actual value and so United should take advantage of it and trigger it as soon as possible.

There’s always the chance Partey is using the Red Devils in a bid to renew his contract but the hope is that the move is actually on.

