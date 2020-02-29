Manchester United make contact with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey

Manchester United are reportedly taking steps already for their summer transfer targets as they take aim at Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford in the past and rumours have now heated up once more.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic’s futures uncertain, United may have to target replacements rather than adding to their existing quality.

The sensational Frenchman is believed to be eyeing a move away in his search for silverware while the experienced Serbian is just hoping for a team who will play him week in, week out.

Partey would be the perfect addition to the Red Devils midfield, adding steel to an otherwise rather soft centre.

Being reported in Spain that "two clubs in the Premier League, that are used to paying 80 million for central defenders" have made contact with Thomas Partey's representatives. Liverpool paid around 80 million for Van Dijk Man Utd paid 80 million for Maguire https://t.co/9XFJAqEzIS — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) February 29, 2020

Same story also state that Thomas Partey still has a buyout clause of 50 million euros. The rumour was it had increased to 70 million euros, but that is not correct, according to Cadena COPE. Atleti would like to offer a new deal so they can increased the clause, they claim. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) February 29, 2020

Scott McTominay and Fred have proven to be good ball-winners but the latter has recently admitted a preference for being more box to box.

Partey would add expertise in the defensive midfield position that is otherwise a little lacking, particularly against top teams.

His release clause is arguably lower than his actual value and so United should take advantage of it and trigger it as soon as possible.

There’s always the chance Partey is using the Red Devils in a bid to renew his contract but the hope is that the move is actually on.