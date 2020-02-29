Paul Pogba and Manchester United learn of Real Madrid decision

Manchester United star Paul Pogba may be stuck at the club if indeed he has a desire to leave Old Trafford as some reports claim.

The talented Frenchman has had a season to forget after being ruled out for injury multiple times and his future severely questioned.

Some even claimed Pogba wasn’t actually injured and is just faking in order to force his move out of the club.

United avoided selling him in the winter but there’s a general feeling the former Juventus man will leave in the summer.

However, it’s difficult to imagine who could afford him and it appears Real Madrid have ruled themselves out.

Real Madrid have informed Paul pogba’s agent [Mino Raiola] that they have no plans to sign the Frenchman. #mufc [Marca, @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/LL7YmU8h8u — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 29, 2020

Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG are believed to be the three who are keen on Pogba but none appear willing to shell out big for him.

After all, there’s not much left on the academy product’s contract and Juventus and PSG seem to have their own reasons for not approaching him.

PSG already have a ridiculously high wage bill and Juventus probably don’t have the money to buy him having spent so much on Cristiano Ronaldo recently.

Either way, no club seems serious enough in their desire to purchase Pogba and as such, he may remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.