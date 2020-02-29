Tahith Chong negotiating Inter Milan’s contract offer

If there is one reporter in the world who football fans have come to trust, it is Fabrizio Romano.

When the Italian releases a story, it carries much more weight than your average news report.

So it is interesting to read what Romano says is happening with Tahith Chong as the Manchester United starlet plots his free transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

The 20-year-old is out of contract in June and has so far rejected the £25,000 per week offer that the Red Devils have reportedly put on the table.

The Dutch winger has attracted interest from a number of Italian clubs, including Juventus, but it is Inter Milan that have shown the most interest and negotiations have been progressing with the Nerazzurri for some weeks.

According to Romano, the Italians are willing to offer Chong a five-year contract worth just under €2 million a year, which equates to around £32,000 per week.

But there are issues to be resolved before the deal can be concluded.

Inter’s intention having signed the 20-year-old is to send him out on loan for the first season, but Chong wants assurances that he is not sent to Chinese superleague outfit Jiangsu Suning, with whom Inter have close ties. Romano claims that Inter have instead suggested ‘other potential loan paths in Serie A’ with clubs such as Verona and Sassuolo.

Chong ‘has not yet decided whether to accept this solution or not, so the other foreign clubs that are courting him are pressing on and have not yet given up’ Romano states.

It also leaves the door open for the Red Devils to make an improved offer for Chong to remain at Old Trafford, although his disappointing performances for the senior side this season suggest that it might be better to risk the Dutchman becoming ‘another Pogba’ and to leave fate to decide what happens next.

