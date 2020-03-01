Anthony Martial not fit to play Everton, report claims

Anthony Martial has not passed his fitness test and will not play against Everton today, according to The Daily Star.

Martial suffered a lower thigh strain in training that forced him out of the Reds’ game against Club Brugge on Thursday, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hoped he would be fit.

‘I don’t know about Anthony, to be honest. I’ve not asked. He tried this morning, so he wasn’t that bad but we’ll have to do a scan tomorrow probably’ the manager told The MEN on Friday.

But The Star reports that ‘Anthony Martial was not named in the squad and was not seen at the Lowry Hotel.’

‘It appears he will not be fit for the weekend.’

The MEN also confirmed that the 24-year-old ‘did not arrive with the Manchester United squad at The Lowry Hotel ahead of their trip to Everton on Sunday.’

If The Star proves to be correct it will come as a huge blow for United. The Frenchman has been in a rich vein of form, scoring three in three as the Red Devils launch a fresh attack on the top four of the Premier League.

Martial’s absence today will almost certainly mean a first Premier League start for Odion Ighalo, on loan from Chines Superleague side Shanghai Shenhua. ‘Odion has definitely shown what type of striker he is… He’s ready for that game on Sunday’ the boss confirmed in the pre-match presser.

Ighalo got off the mark for the Red Devils in Thursday’s 5-0 crushing of Club Brugge and may partner Mason Greenwood up front.

