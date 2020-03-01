Fred praised by manager and fans following interview

Manchester United’s midfield dynamo Fred’s fantastic performances this season have seen him showered in praise from both his manager and the fans this week.

Speaking in an exclusive interview yesterday with our YouTube™ channel United Peoples TV, Fred said ‘I want to be a big player and be part of the history of Man United’. And Solskjaer’s comments suggest he believes the Brazilian can achieve that.

‘Fred is a top, top human being… He’s a tough lad, he’s mentally very strong, he’s always positive’ the boss said.

‘I’m delighted with him and now he’s got a couple of goals under his belt as well… Fred has really taken on the challenge this season.’

Fans are also delighted with the 26-year-old. ‘You can’t help but love this guy. He struggled at first. Was torn into by pundits. Now, he’s one of the best midfielders in the league and another United player that the fans love’ said one.

‘Love seeing a struggling player come good. Fred is becoming a Utd legend fast. Because in our darkest hour he stood up…manned up. He didn’t go hiding. Took the criticism like a man and came back with passion. Drove his team mates to follow him too’ said another.

There was nothing but praise for the Brazilian following the release of the interview.

‘Pastor Fred, honestly he is becoming my favourite player at United, so glad he plays for us.’

‘I would say one of the best midfielders in the league at the moment. The lad has been class so far this season. Pastor Fred was criticized and called all type of names but he worked his ass off and now look at him. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏’

‘Becoming a World class player!!’

‘Fred is Man United’s player of the season.’

Fred capped off another excellent performance against Club Brugge on Thursday with two fine goals and will be hoping to add more to his tally against Everton this afternoon.

And with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay fit again and Paul Pogba closing in on a March return, Solskjaer has a problem – who to pick to play alongside the Brazilian. Because Pastor Fred may just have made himself undroppable.

