Manchester United failing to take advantage of Chelsea slip-ups

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has many problems to sort out at Manchester United and arguably the main one has to do with their inconsistencies.

Fans were thoroughly disappointed by the draw to Everton and much of that had to do with their inability to capitalise on Chelsea’s poor form.

United have had multiple chances to close the gap on those in top-four but there wasn’t a statistic for it until now.

Supporters are certainly going to be shocked by the amount of opportunities Solskjaer and his men have had to make a statement.

The Red Devils appeared to have turned a corner after back to back wins vs Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League but they were brought back down to Earth by Everton.

Chelsea Opportunities for United to Close the Gap via Gameweek (since NOV): 13: Chelsea L | United D 14: Chelsea L | United D 17: Chelsea L | United D 21: Chelsea D | United L 23: Chelsea L | United L 24: Chelsea D | United L 25: Chelsea D | United D 28: Chelsea D | United D — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 1, 2020

Eight opportunities in around four months is shocking in and of itself but to make matter worse, Manchester United didn’t capitalise properly a single time.

Although Solskjaer has praised his players’ work-rate and attitude, their mentality has to be questioned after missing out this many times.

Football is often a punishing sport, one in which if chances aren’t taken by one side then the other side often makes the most of their one telling opportunity.

