Manchester United fans tired of missing top-four opportunities
Manchester United fans tired of missing top-four opportunities

Manchester United fans are certainly growing tired of their team’s chase for a top-four spot after the disappointing draw with Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had started horribly after David de Gea‘s shock error gifted the home side an easy goal.

Bruno Fernandes equalised beautifully with a long-range effort but there was little else to celebrate.

United desperately needed all three points to close into a top-four spot as it would’ve left them just one point off their target for the season.

Unfortunately, it was a case of yet another missed opportunity by Solskjaer and his players and only time will tell if they will live to regret it.

A resurgent Everton were always going to be a difficult team to take on but Manchester United needed to make a statement today.

It’s believed Solskjaer will only be sacked if he fails to bring European football to Old Trafford but fans are pushing for a top-four finish.

Given Chelsea and Leicester City’s awful form of late, the top-four is open for the taking should someone take advantage.

With the season heating up as well as it enters it’s final third, the pressure will tell who rises to the occasion and who doesn’t.

So far the Red Devils haven’t but there is still an opportunity to make their mark.

United play Derby County in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Thursday. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!

