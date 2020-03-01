Manchester United fans tired of missing top-four opportunities

Manchester United fans are certainly growing tired of their team’s chase for a top-four spot after the disappointing draw with Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had started horribly after David de Gea‘s shock error gifted the home side an easy goal.

Bruno Fernandes equalised beautifully with a long-range effort but there was little else to celebrate.

United desperately needed all three points to close into a top-four spot as it would’ve left them just one point off their target for the season.

Unfortunately, it was a case of yet another missed opportunity by Solskjaer and his players and only time will tell if they will live to regret it.

Manchester United’s continuous inability to capitalise on rivals dropping points is stopping them from progressing as a team. Not a bad point and performance was okay but lack the mentality to deserve top four. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) March 1, 2020

That’s not the worst result but I am truly tired of us NEVER capitalising on how awful Chelsea have been this season. Every single time they gift us a chance we fluff our lines. The fact we still find ourselves behind them at this stage of the season is embarrassing. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 1, 2020

Not good enough from #MUFC. Very average in the second half, turned into Bruno + a ton of inhibited players. Average tactics. Lots of averageness against an average Everton. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) March 1, 2020

We have seen two sides to United today. In the first half we were comfortably the better team and despite a few shaky moments defensively we should have been 2-0 up. Nevertheless, it was 1-1. In the second half we have been dominated and could have lost. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 1, 2020

Rode our luck there at times but could’ve actually nicked it with Ighalo late on. Thought Maguire was outstanding in the second half, dealt with corner after corner and that deflected goal would’ve been harsh on him had it stood. #FullTimeJay — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 1, 2020

Can't put words to the performance/result, but the saves that De Gea and Pickford had completed towards the end was incredible. Such a shame our intensity and pressure dropped in the second half. #MUFC — Asif. (@Asif9707) March 1, 2020

A resurgent Everton were always going to be a difficult team to take on but Manchester United needed to make a statement today.

It’s believed Solskjaer will only be sacked if he fails to bring European football to Old Trafford but fans are pushing for a top-four finish.

Given Chelsea and Leicester City’s awful form of late, the top-four is open for the taking should someone take advantage.

With the season heating up as well as it enters it’s final third, the pressure will tell who rises to the occasion and who doesn’t.

So far the Red Devils haven’t but there is still an opportunity to make their mark.

