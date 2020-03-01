Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires back at David de Gea doubters

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to defend David de Gea despite the costly error he made in the 1-1 draw vs Everton.

The talented Spaniard just had to make a simple clearance but instead took too long that when he finally did boot the ball forwards it hit Dominic Calvert-Lewin and went right into the back of the net comically.

De Gea’s mistake meant United dropped points and failed to take advantage of Chelsea’s slip-ups the day before.

A chance to get into the top four may open up again in the future but should it not then the former Atletico Madrid man’s error will be seen as crucial.

Solskjaer has often defended his players publicly but it’s likely he was internally fuming after witnessing the mistake.

Solskjaer: "I trust David 100%. He made amends by saving Sigurdsson's shot at the end and it showed that David is the best goalkeeper in the world." #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 1, 2020

Solskjaer was always going to defend his players but De Gea’s position is genuinely under question.

Dean Henderson‘s performances for Sheffield United this season raise the question of whether it might be worth dropping their first-choice for him.

The error was just a result of De Gea being out-of-form all season long as he’s looked a shadow of himself of late.

The superb shot-stopper appears to benefit from having genuine competition for his spot so perhaps this is the perfect solution.

