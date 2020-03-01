Player ratings: Everton 1-1 Manchester United – more defensive mishaps

David de Gea 4 – De Gea’s errors in the last twelve months have been horrific. We owe him so much, but there are real concentration issues here that don’t seem to be going away.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Worked really hard down the right flank. Not a natural attacking full back, but learning the role really well.

Victor Lindelof 7 – One of his better performances of late.

Harry Maguire 6 – Looks exposed when defending high up the pitch against fast-breaking sides. Lucky to get away with OG.

Luke Shaw 7 – Solid but uninspiring performance.

Nemanja Matic 8 – The Serbian has found a rich vein of form lately. On this form, it would surely be worth triggering his one-year contract extension.

Scott McTominay 7 – Looked a little adrift in that role half over to the right. Clearly still not match fit.

Fred 7 – With Matic and McTominay alongside the Brazilian had more licence to get forward than usual and put in a good performance.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – What superlatives are there to describe the effect the Portuguese international has had on the Manchester United side? Another incredible performance from Bruno.

Mason Greenwood 6 – A quiet performance from the 18-year-old, just never got into the game.

Anthony Martial 7 – Nothing exciting from the Frenchman, perhaps still carrying that knock.

Substitutes

Odion Ighalo 7 – Had great chance to win it at the end but brought out good save from Pickford.

Juan Mata 7 – Could have been brought on sooner – looked effective.

Brandon Williams 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.

