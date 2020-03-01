Roy Keane slams David de Gea after horrific blunder

Manchester United legend Roy Keane laid into goalkeeper David de Gea after a dreadful blunder in the third minute of today’s game at Everton led to the softest of goals.

The Spaniard was fielding a Harry Maguire backpass and dwelled on the ball too long before crashing it against advancing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, only to see it ricochet back behind him and into the net.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio at half time, Keane was exasperated at what he had seen.

‘What is De Gea waiting for? It’s crazy’ the legendary captain said. ‘I’d kill him. He takes way too long. What are you doing?’

United were unable to recover completely from the mistake, managing an equaliser with a high press in the first half but running out of energy in the second to mount a final assault.

A win would have seen the Red Devils close to within just one point of fourth placed Chelsea, who dropped points at Bournemouth yesterday.

‘These are huge moments for top 4. It’s a bit of arrogance to it. I would’ve lynched him at half time’ Keane said.

It is another in a series of high profile errors from the 29-year-old that have cost United vital points over the last 12 months.

United play Derby County in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Thursday. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!