Angel Gomes new contract announcement fake news

The news circulating around social media that Angel Gomes has signed a new Manchester United contract appears to be fake.

The photographs attached to Tweets that emerged over the weekend are from December 2017 when Gomes signed his previous contract.

✍️ We are delighted to announce Angel Gomes has signed a 4 year contract with #MUFC until June 2024, with the option to sign for a further year. Congratulations, @agomes_47 ! 🙌 #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/y1p3hHuNxE — Sauce Utd 🔴🔰 (@ForeverUnited87) March 1, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Angel Gomes has agreed to sign a new contract at Manchester United. Huge news for the club and player. Will be announced next week. 🔴⚫️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/xPXEPjphot — Aiden. 🥇 (@lilbunited) February 29, 2020

Original 2017 photo (source: Getty images)

It may be that progress has been made in the 19-year-old’s negotiations with United over a new deal, but that has yet to be confirmed by player, agent or club and it is believed that nothing as yet has been agreed.

Gomes and his fellow academy graduate Tahith Chong are both set to become free agents in June having rejected contract offers from the Red Devils.

And whilst Chong appears to be nearing a switch to Italian giants Inter Milan, Gomes’ situation has remained more low-key.

In what was hoped to be the diminutive youngster’s breakthrough season at Old Trafford, Gomes has played just 6 games for the Reds, starting just three in the Europa League.

Frustrated with the lack of opportunities, Gomes tried to engineer a January loan deal to another Premier League side but this was blocked by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who may have felt it unwise to allow the player to put himself in the shop window with just five months left on his contract.

Gomes has played little football overall this season, having also only played six times for the under-23s and youth sides as his peripheral role in the senior squad continues.

