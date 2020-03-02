Carlo Ancelotti insists Manchester United are in safe hands

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has handed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his backing despite an inconsistent season at Old Trafford.

The legendary Norwegian locked heads with the experienced Italian and a 1-1 draw was the result after a tale of two halves.

United desperately needed all three points to close the gap on the top-four but failed to do so which has been their story of the season.

Some fans have lost their patience with Solskjaer but Ancelotti believes the Red Devils are heading in the right direction.

The former Molde man’s future is currently uncertain as his team remains in a precarious situation as far as achieving their season’s targets goes.

According to the Athletic, Ancelotti said: “United played well. They played good football in my opinion; short passes, dangerous in (the) counter-attack.

“It is a team that has an idea. When a team has an idea, that is the manager’s job. He is doing really well from what I see in the game. The fact we competed with them is good for us.”

Given Ancelotti’s experience, it would be stupid not to take on board what he’s saying but unfortunately, it is a results-based sport.

If Solskjaer doesn’t lead his team into a top-four spot then his position will be questioned, by some of the fans at least.

The board are said to be more lenient, only considering the possibility of sacking the club legend if he fails to qualify for any European competition.

It will be interesting to see if that holds up but fans will be hoping it doesn’t come to that at all.

