Manchester United appear to get clear shot at Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have seemingly taken one step closer to getting their dream signing in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as reports claim they’re frontrunners in their pursuit.

The talented Englishman has stacked up incredible statistics so far this season and appears to have developed even further than last year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be a huge fan of Sancho and would’ve signed him last summer had a deal been possible.

It seems this summer is a more realistic option with Dortmund said to be more open to selling this time around as well.

Any transfer is still likely to break United’s bank but Solskjaer appears to think it’s worth it as the club pushes forward with their desire to make it happen.

According to The Telegraph, a transfer for Sancho appears to be straightforward and the Red Devils’ are ahead of their competitors for his potentially £200k a week signature.

Chelsea were previously Solskjaer’s biggest rival for the teenager but interest is said to have cooled off, particularly after their signing of Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues have numerous wingers at their disposal already and it’s likely they will have to offload before bringing in anyone else.

Either way, a transfer is probably still going to hinge on Manchester United’s ability to qualify for the Champions League.

