Paul Pogba set to return to Manchester United training

Manchester United fans will be excited to hear of Paul Pogba’s imminent return to first-team training ahead of a difficult set of fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could only disappointingly draw to Everton in their last fixture but their form has otherwise improved from the earlier inconsistent period.

Pogba has been out for much of the season so his return will be a welcome boost as United enter the final stretch of the campaign.

The talented Frenchman hasn’t been missed as much of late thanks to Bruno’s brilliance and it appears he’s been making plenty of fans, even inside the club.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has brought some much-needed creativity to an otherwise unimaginative squad.

According to ESPN, Pogba has been watching the Red Devils closely and is excited at the prospect of forming a partnership with Bruno as he is expected to return to training this week.

It’s certainly a partnership fans are looking forward to as well and the former Juventus man will have no real excuses anymore to not produce the goods.

Of course, Pogba should be given time to regain match fitness and it’s likely he will be eased into first-team action rather than being thrown right into the deep end.

