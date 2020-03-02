Silas: Bruno Fernandes will do more at Manchester United

236

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has excited Manchester United fans by claiming there’s still more to come from Bruno Fernandes.

The talented Portuguese has gotten three goals and two assists already despite just arriving at Old Trafford in January.

Supporters were only hopeful Bruno would produce the goods immediately and didn’t actually expect it as he was predicted to need an adjustment period.

The 25-year-old midfielder couldn’t have wished to a better start to his United career and his former manager suggests it will only get better.

It’s not entirely coincidental that Bruno’s arrival has seen an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and long may it continue.

Silas (Sporting manager): "Was there any doubt that Bruno Fernandes was going to arrive at #mufc and be what he is? He will do more. Imagine in a few months, when he is more integrated." #mulive [record, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 2, 2020

Given the number of goal contributions from Bruno already, it’s difficult to imagine an even greater number but seemingly that is what fans can expect.

With Paul Pogba believed to be close to a return, it would seem Manchester United are lined up to have a bright end to their campaign.

Hopefully, the creative pair can adjust to each other quickly and Solskjaer can reap the benefits of his decisions.

Should the talented duo maintain good form then United’s chances of achieving a top-four spot would grow tremendously, especially given the performances of Leicester City and Chelsea of late.

United play Derby County in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Thursday. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!