Bruno Fernandes already more direct than Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester United fans couldn’t be happier with Bruno Fernandes, particularly after the brilliant start to his career at Old Trafford.

The talented Portuguese has had an instant impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and no one could’ve imagined how much.

Bruno already has a couple of goals and assists to his name but fans are arguably more pleased with his quality on the ball and how he helps create for an otherwise unimaginative squad.

Lacking Paul Pogba has also hurt United and so the former Sporting Lisbon man’s talent has been felt even more.

However, the statistics seem to suggest Bruno is even better than many already feel he is as he measures up to one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in Kevin de Bruyne.

Since his Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes has played more passes into the box (44) than any other Premier League midfielder. Kevin De Bruyne is 2nd with 41. Playmaker. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/QwriHXNHlM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 3, 2020

Solskjaer certainly needs Bruno to keep up the impressive performances if he is to achieve his target of a top-four finish this year.

Pogba is expected to return soon as well and the creative duo could drag their team to finish the season on a high.

After all, the former Juventus man was putting in ridiculous passing statistics of his own before he began suffering from his numerous injuries this campaign.