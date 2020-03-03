Chelsea may move for David de Gea, Graeme Souness claims

Chelsea may make a summer move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Quoted by givemesport.com, Souness said of de Gea ‘Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.’

The Spaniard made another high profile error at Everton on Sunday fuelling speculation that on-loan keeper Dean Henderson may replace him in the summer.

Henderson has been in impressive form for Sheffield United this season and is the kind of home-grown player keen to play for the Red Devils around which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to build his team.

The Mail is reporting that ‘there are concerns at the club over [de Gea’s] levels of performance and concentration’ and that ‘United will assess their goalkeeping situation over the next few months’.

However, the outlet concedes that there are few clubs capable of matching the Spaniard’s £375,000 a week salary if United do decide to trade him in for a younger model. As Souness rightly notes, however, Chelsea are one of them.

It would be a case of swapping one Spanish keeper for another at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard has seemingly lost faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga, having dropped him in January and put his faith in backup keeper Willy Caballero in the last six games.

However, The Independent believes de Gea is going nowhere – not because he shouldn’t, but because United would lose face. ‘United chose to pay him better than any other ‘keeper on the planet … They bet big on De Gea, agreeing to terms which are likely to cost near £100million, and when you bet big, you cannot be seen to lose … throwing another albatross across their neck is the last thing they want to do.’

Whether The Mail or The Independent is right may well depend on the 29-year-old’s performances over the rest of the season – and those of Henderson. But with the Real Madrid ship having well and truly sailed after a disastrous 2018 World Cup for the national side, if de Gea is to leave, Souness may well be right that Chelsea could be the perfect destination.

Such a move would see the Spaniard joining an illustrious band of players who have played for both clubs, including Mark Hughes, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata, Juan Sebastian Veron, Ray Wilkins, Radamel Falcao, Nemanja Matic, George Graham and Paul Parker.

