Fans demand to see James Garner play in FA Cup match

Manchester United fans want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give midfielder James Garner more chances in the first team.

Garner has been outstanding in the Academy this season, scoring nine goals in twelve matches, but his first team opportunities have been limited to six games, including three Europa League starts and an 8-minute Premier League cameo against Norwich City in October.

The 18-year-old produced another magnificent display for the Under 23’s yesterday, scoring two goals and dominating the midfield as United beat Stoke City 3-2 at the Bet 365 stadium.

His latest performance has prompted fans to take to social media to demand to see Garner given a chance to impress in Thursday’s FA Cup tie against Derby County.

‘Start him against Derby alongside Fred and he will be fine. He doesn’t panic and likes to find forward passes.’

‘I recommend Garner should play in the FA Cup against Derby on Thursday’

‘Give him a chance in the F. A. Cup game against Derby’.

‘He is the best youth prospect we have’

Many fans also believe that Garner deserves a more permanent first team squad place.

‘Should have been promoted when McTominay was out’

‘He obviously needs game time’

‘Send Lingard & Pereira there. Bring Garner to main team’

If anyone is thinking at all they’d see he obviously needs to get game time. — Darii Ali. 🇯🇲 (@BadmanDarii) March 3, 2020

If the Academy star were to play on Thursday it would be his FA Cup debut, having only made the bench in last season’s third round tie against Reading. And with a more crucial than ever Manchester derby around the corner on Sunday, it could be the perfect time to rest some of the senior midfielders and give the fans – and Garner – what they so desperately crave.

United play Derby County in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Thursday. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!