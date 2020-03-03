Manchester United board show faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United fans who don’t believe in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be disappointed to learn it appears he’s not going anywhere.

The legendary Norwegian’s position as much is precarious to say the least as much of the season hangs in the balance.

Solskjaer could either have had a successful season or a horrible one simple based on whether he moves three points up or three points down in the current Premier League table.

Many supporters are hoping a top-four finish can be achieved, particularly with the failings of the teams above United.

However, the board were said to have no wish in sacking Solskjaer unless he fails to achieve European football entirely and it seems they’re sticking to their word.

#mufc believe deeply in Solskjær’s vision. The club are fully behind him #mulive [

@David_Ornstein

, the warm down]

#mufc believe deeply in Solskjær's vision. The club are fully behind him #mulive [@David_Ornstein, the warm down] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 3, 2020

It’s good to see the board publicly back Solskjaer and not allow rumours over his future to go overboard but it does have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Red Devils previously fired Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho under similar circumstances, insisting publicly that everything was fine, only to pull the lever a little later.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer knows if he doesn’t achieve top-four this season and survives to manage into the next then there will be insane pressure for immediate success next campaign.